Ignore The Police Advice; Continue The Attacks On Electrochem – Former DCE Incites Ada Residents

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ada East in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Rex Daniel Wussah who served under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is vehemently inciting the people in Ada and its surrounding communities against the Songor Project.

The said DCE, our checks have confirmed, held a meeting with groups in the various communities, especially Kablevu where there was the recent clash, and urged them to continue the attacks and demonstrations against Electrochem Ghana Limited since according to him, the battle against Electrochem Ghana is “an NDC thing.”

It would be recalled that early this week, residents including the chief of Kablevu organised an attack on workers of Electrochem Ghana Limited which resulted in some injuries.

The development drew the attention of the Tema Regional Police Command leading to the Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Daniel Kwame Afriyie, inviting interest groups to a round table for an amicable solution.

The dispute over the land has been lingering on for several years in the area with factions claiming ownership of the land under different Regional Police Commanders in the region without any solution.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 various factions honoured the invitation from the police commander; where at the meeting, all the factions were given the opportunity to speak and bring out their issues and grievances.

Although definite conclusion wasn’t met at the said meeting, factions believe the major problem is lack of effective engagement.

The Police Commander, in addressing them assured them of the readiness of the police to install peace hence, urged the factions to engage and bring peace.

Meanwhile, the former DCE of Ada East, Rex Daniel Wussah immediately after the meeting, called the factions into a meeting and allegedly advised them to ignore the advice from the police.

Sources revealed that Rex Daniel Wussah told the people that, the National Democratic Congress has an interest in what is happening in Ada and for that matter, will urge them to continue the disturbances.

Rex Daniel Wussah was said to have confidently told the people that the attacks on Electrochem Ghana is an “NDC THING” and therefore, must continue.

Majority of the people of Ada who were at the meeting with the police commander, expressed disgust at the former DCE for inciting the people when indeed, the police and the factions themselves, were seeking for solutions to the problem.

The residents indicated that, what the former DCE Rex Daniel Wussah has done totally destroyed the efforts made by the Tema Regional Police to bring peace to the area.

They however warned Rex Daniel Wussah to stay away from the current issues and happenings around Songor. They called him a failure since he failed during the time his party, NDC, was in power to develop Songor.

“We want to tell Rex Daniel Wussah that the NDC failed us, they could not develop Songor and now that an investor is in to develop and doing marvellously well to change the narrative, bring jobs and development; making lives better for us, he is inciting us against each other and against the company. He is one of the selfish leaders we had in Ada. Left to him alone, Ada should still be where it was some forty years ago. Never, we must develop.”