Ignore the spirituality of breast cancer – Oncology Nurse

Ms. Jackline Addae, an Oncology Nurse Specialist at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital has called on patients with cancer conditions not only to believe in the presumed spiritual cause but seek early medical care.

She said early medical care coupled with prayers could save lives instead of patients roaming from prayer camps and visiting spiritual homes until there seemed to be no hope of survival from the condition.

The Oncology Nurse Specialist told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that there were lots of success stories with early detection, the right diagnosis, and adequate treatment.

Ms Addae added that “Even if there is a spiritual element, there’s is always a physical aspect…So one has to start the treatment journey by reporting to the hospital and back it with prayers.”

The Hospital established a breast care center in January 2022 and had since screened over 1000 people.

Statistics also showed that between January to June, 741 people were seen at the Unit with 404 screened on outreach campaigns.

The number referred to on mammogram stood at 366 and 32 diagnosis were made, the Nurse revealed.

She said breast cancer was real and every woman was at a higher risk of getting breast cancer than men.

Women are therefore entreated to do the voluntary self-examinations seven days after menstruation through the “Touch, Look and Check” check tools.