IGOGHANA, GTA Empowers Stakeholders In Tourism

IGOGHANA, an online tour agency (OTA) in collaboration with the Western Regional branch of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has organized a 1-Day Capacity Building Workshop for stakeholders in the tourism sector in the region.

The workshop was held on the theme, “Developing a Cutting-edge Tourism Package in an Emerging Digital Economy” and aims at exposing participants to the untapped opportunities and best practices in the business of tourism.

It also offered opportunities for brainstorming ideas, building synergies, developing a city tour, and developing a marketable tourism package among others for the stakeholders in the tourism sector within the Western Region.

Participants mainly managers and event managers in hospitality, travel and tour operators, tour site operators, and members of the Ghana Traditional Caterers Association (GTCA) and the National Drinking Bar Operators Association (NADBOA) were taken through lessons in digital marketing, virtual tour, and travel packaging.

Western Regional Director of GTA, Mr George Nkrumah Ansere in a welcome address said with the advent of technology and the process of globalization especially, in this post-COVID-19 era, the digital and traditional economies were merging into one as the digital economy has given rise to many new trends and start-up ideas.

He said the businesses that adapted and adopted the internet and embraced online business in the last decade have flourished since they don’t just do direct selling but buying, distribution, marketing, creating, and selling have all become easier due to the digital economy.

However, the digital economy requires complex processes and technologies since building the platforms and their upkeep require experts and trained professionals which are not readily available, especially in rural and semi-rural areas.

He, therefore, deemed the workshop timely and needful to empower participants to position themselves to take full advantage of the digital economy in this post-COVID dispensation for improved and profitable services.

He also urged the participants to try to fulfil the service expectations of digitally empowered customers by offering more experienced products at great costs while trying to become more innovative in order to respond to the highly competitive environment.

Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah announced that the Sekondi-Takoradi was emerging as the face of Christmas in Ghana and the world at large with its “Takoradi Bronya” initiative among other corresponding programs like Ankors festival and street carnivals.

He, therefore, implored the participants to leverage on the opportunities and position their businesses to rake in the maximum benefits.

The Regional Minister who spoke via zoom to share his plans with participants in the business of tourism for the Metropolis and the Region at large urged the participants to take the presentations serious to benefit from it.

He also implored them to take advantage of the huge opportunities that exist in the digital market and position themselves to leverage on the opportunities it offer to improve their operations.

He noted the Region was endowed with a lot of tourist attractions some of which were yet to be developed hence the need for stakeholders in the tourism sector to build their capacity so as to take advantage of the opportunities.

He hinted that the Region was ranked second to the Central Region in terms of performance in tourism in the country and plans to overtake the Central Region which necessitated the workshop to build their capacity to explore the opportunities.

Mr Seth Ameyaw Danquah, a tourism advocate who facilitated the workshop defined digital economy as a collective term for all economic transactions that occur on the internet and an economy that focuses on digital technologies.

He added that it essentially covers all business, economic, social, cultural and among activities that are supported by the web and other digital communication technologies.

He touched on the need for the tour operators to create virtual tours and said with technology improving lives globally, virtual tourism could reignite the tourism industry and its people and help build a more sustainable economic model.

“For example, imagine seeing the diverse wildlife and Elephants of the Ankasa Forest before you even go there. That is genius and this doesn’t stop there”, he narrated.

He indicated that one could view holiday sites in a video or through self-navigation using voice or joystick controls, interact with people using video-calling platforms, travel through the streets of said location, eavesdrop on local music and much more.

Such a setup, he said, would allow tourist guides, artisans, craftspeople, hoteliers and transport businesses to create their own digital and virtual offerings and interact with possible customers.

Mr Danquah also urged the participants to form partnerships so that they can put together attractive travel parkages for holiday seekers and tourists in the diaspora and home.