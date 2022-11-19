IGOGHANA Ventures and other startups honored

IGOGHANA Ventures, an online travel agency (OTA) and business development consultancy among other sixty-five (65) young entrepreneurs mainly startups in Ghana have been honored for doing extraordinary work to change their communities and the world as a whole.

Out of the sixty-five honored nominees, eleven (11) were also awarded plaques for emerging as the overall winners in their respective categories.

Mrs Joyce Ababio, President of the JACCD Design Institute Africa received the Startup Mentor of the Year award in recognition of her tremendous support and mentoring of Ghanaian youth and startup businesses over the years.

The Young Entrepreneur Awards which was organized by the Ghana Start-up Network (GSN) was under the theme, “Innovate, Collaborate and Invest for Greater Impact” and heralded with the Ghana Startups and SMEs Week (GSW).

The GSW provides a wide spectrum of secure investment opportunities and cutting-edge business-savvy insights into the growth potentials in different sectors of Ghana’s economy and also brings the attention of investors from both local and foreign to connect with startups and young entrepreneurs in the country.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Start-up Network, Mr Solomon Adjei in an opening remark explained that the theme of the Week was perfectly aligned with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 8 thus, “inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment, and decent work for all”.

He pointed out that every nominee of the Award was a winner looking at the fact that they were nominated and got into the finals and urged them to be proud of being nominated for such a prestigious award which is highly endorsed by industry players and regulatory agencies.

Touching on the theme for the Award, he encouraged the startups to enter into partnerships with others who are in the same sector they are in to be in a better position to secure bigger contracts and attract funding opportunities.

Mr Adjei indicated that the Awards give patrons brand recognition which they can leverage to woo investors, create publicity and confidence building, and offers business coaching and mentoring as well as strategic networking.

Rev Seth Ameyaw Danquah, Managing Director of IGOGHANA Ventures told Newsghana that he uses technology (online) to promote businesses and the personalities behind the businesses in his catchment area and beyond.

He added that he informs businesses of opportunities available so that they can take advantage and when necessary, he holds seminars to brainstorm and builds their capacity to be better positioned to take advantage of those opportunities.

He, therefore, commended the organizers of the event for increasing their chances of survival and enhancing their growth while reducing the rate of collapse.