IGOGHANA Ventures Presents Awards Won To MCE

Rev Seth Ameyaw Danquah, Managing Director (MD) of the IGOGHANA Ventures, operators of the igoghana.com news portal and a social and corporate service provider has paid a visit to Hon Divine Komla Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ho Municipal Assembly (HMA) in the Volta Region.

The visit was to present two awards won by the company to the MCE and also discuss the best ways the company can partner with the Assembly to deepen collaborations in improving the lives of the residents in the Municipality.

IGOGHANA Ventures was honoured as a Service Provider of the Year in the 2022 edition of the Young Entrepreneur (YEA) Awards held by the Ghana Start-up Network (GSN).

Meanwhile, the MD was also honoured for his commitment to reporting, and promoting fact-based, objective, and impactful media content on Persons with Disability (PwDs) in Ghana at the Media for Disability Awards and Dinner held by the Young Africa Media Center (YAMC) under the auspices of the U.S. Embassy in Ghana.

Hon Bosson commended Rev Danquah for the hard work and the honour brought to the Municipality and assured him of the Assembly’s support and collaborations to enable it to achieve its targets of empowering people and businesses especially start-ups in the municipality.

Rev Danquah was grateful to the MCE for the warm reception and the personal interest he had in the company even though he was new in the Municipality.

He looked forward to having more collaboration with the Assembly to improve the lives of PwDs and start-ups in the Municipality and outlined some initiatives the company has put in place to empower PwDs and the business community especially young entrepreneurs in the Municipality.

Among the initiatives he mentioned are IDEAS 360O, a business and personal development forum; Project 100 Millionaires, a financial literacy conference aimed at raising 100 millionaires in the Volta Region and I DARE, a motivational and life empowerment series target at PwDs among others.