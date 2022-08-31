IGP advises graduates to use their talents, skills acquired to create opportunities

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has admonished graduates not to put their lives on “autopilot” in wait of favours or opportunities from others after graduation.

He advised them to go out and use their talents and skills acquired to create opportunities for themselves.

“You need to go out and do something for yourselves, you are responsible for your success. Every favour that comes your way work towards it,” he said.

The IGP said this at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) School of Graduate Studies’ graduation ceremony.

In all, 826 students graduated in various post graduate degree programmes of the University.

They comprised 26 Master of Philosophy students, 602 Master of Business Administration students, 129 Master of Arts students, and 69 Master of Science students.

Dr Dampare urged the graduates to have a disciplined mindset and persevere in their endeavours.

He said they should not give up easily when they encountered failures in life, saying, they should see failures as part of the process of success.

“Live everyday as its your last day, giving out your best in all you do. Spend energy and time on improving yourself everyday,” he added.

Professor Abednego Amartey, Vice Chancellor, UPSA, advised them to apply all the knowledge and skills they had acquired to overcome the challenges of the world.

He urged them to be innovative and disciplined to survive in the changing world.

“To be innovative, you will have to constantly challenge yourself to perform higher by devising better ways of achieving more with less or with nothing at all,” he added.