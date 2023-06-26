IGP assesses security readiness for Assin North By-Election

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has arrived in Assin North to evaluate the security readiness for the upcoming by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.

During his visit, the IGP will hold meetings with representatives from various political parties.

The political parties have been actively campaigning to secure the victory of their respective candidates.

Ahead of the by-election, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo advised the constituents of Assin North not to vote for a candidate currently facing trial in court.

Speaking at a gathering in the constituency on Sunday, June 25, the President emphasized that in order for the constituency to experience the desired development, it is important not to vote for a candidate with ongoing legal issues.

Some individuals had expressed their willingness to vote for Gyakye Quayson even if he were in prison, but the President questioned the benefits of electing such a person and stressed the need for a candidate who can collaborate with him to strategize and foster the development of the constituency.

However, former President John Dramani Mahama responded by highlighting that the circumstances surrounding the cases of Adamu Sakande, the late Bawku Member of Parliament who was sentenced to two years in prison for false declaration of office and perjury, and James Gyakye Quayson, the deposed Assin North lawmaker who is also facing trial for similar charges, are not identical.

Speaking at a gathering in the constituency on Sunday, Mr. Mahama emphasized that the two situations should not be misrepresented to mislead the people of Assin North.