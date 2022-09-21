IGP assures Ghanaians of maximum peace and security

Dr. George Akufo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has assured Ghanaians of the Ghana Police Service readiness to ensure that peace and security prevail in the country.

“We may not be able to do it all, but wait, watch, and see as we would embark on whatever it takes to bring peace and security to everyone in Ghana”, he said.

Dr Dampare gave the assurance when he interacted with chiefs and elders of the Tumu Traditional Council during his tour to Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality as part of his visit to the Upper West Region.

The IGP also visited Issa, Hamile, Lambussie, Nandom, Gwollu, Funsi, Lawra, Jirapa, Piina, and Nadowli among others.

He said he was on a working visit to the region to interact with the people to know the concerns of the general public about the Ghana Police Service.

Dr Dampare, interacting with a section of the people in Tumu, said, “I assure you, that my team will get the job done by providing everyone with maximum security once we are motivated by what your elders have shown to us.”

“For us to be here at night, tells you, we have passion for the job that we do, and we will keep the job done by providing you the security that you and your community require”, the IGP added.

He said that it was the mandate of the Ghana Police Service to protect lives and properties, saying, “We keep getting the job done, we keep you safe, protecting your life, protecting your property, protecting your community and that’s all that we are committed to doing.”

Kuoro Mahmoud Savei, on behalf of the Tumu Traditional Council, congratulated Dr Dampare on his appointment to the high office of the Inspector General of Police.

He appealed to the IGP to ensure the completion of the Nabulo and Banu satellite Police stations, which were about 80 kilometres away from Tumu, the Municipal capital.

He suggested to the Police administration to consider a reward system for the longest serving Police officers who accepted posting to serve in the most deprived communities of Ghana.

Kuoro Savei also observed that the human resource capacity of the police in the municipality was inadequate, coupled with a weak vehicle and logistical constraints, which affected the Police’s ability to work effectively.

Baba Tommy Kanton, the Landlord of Tumu, also appealed to the Police administration to consider recruiting the youth in the area into the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), also called for increased logistical support for the Police in the municipality.

The IGP was with some senior Police officials from the headquarters.