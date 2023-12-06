IGP assures of peaceful elections in 2024

Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured that security agencies will ensure peaceful and incident-free 2024 elections in Ghana. He emphasized the track record of peaceful elections since he assumed office and pledged continued collaboration with the national election security task force.

During a meeting at Police headquarters, Dr. Akuffo Dampare guaranteed protection for everyone involved in the electoral process. Chief of Defense Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, affirmed the Ghana Armed Forces’ commitment to providing background support to the Police and other security agencies during the elections. While the military won’t take a frontal role, they stand ready to assist if called upon, focusing on their constitutionally mandated duty to protect the country from both external and internal threats.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, expressed gratitude to the security agencies for their ongoing support during elections. The collaborative efforts between the police, military, and other security services aim to ensure a secure and peaceful electoral process in 2024.