IGP Dampare Assures Ghanaians of Peaceful Elections, Urges Unity and Responsible Conduct

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has reassured Ghanaians of a peaceful and violence-free electoral process in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking to presidential candidates, parliamentary aspirants, and other key stakeholders, Dr. Dampare highlighted the police service’s preparedness to ensure a secure environment during the elections.

“We are committed to maintaining law and order throughout this process,” Dr. Dampare stated. “The electoral ballot will feature 12 presidential candidates, but only one will emerge victorious. Similarly, while 801 parliamentary candidates are contesting, only 276 will win. This is not the end of the world. Regardless of the outcomes, Ghana remains our shared home, and we must protect its peace.”

He also called on citizens to support the security efforts with prayers and responsible conduct, emphasizing the importance of avoiding any form of violence that could disrupt the nation’s stability.

“We must remember that peaceful elections are crucial for Ghana’s progress,” Dr. Dampare said. “This election will be even more peaceful than the previous ones. The police service is fully prepared to deliver on its mandate and foster national unity and harmony.”

The IGP’s remarks come as Ghana prepares for its 9th presidential and parliamentary elections under the Fourth Republic, with the country’s political and security institutions working together to ensure a smooth and peaceful process.