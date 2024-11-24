Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Headlines

    IGP Dampare Urges Ghanaians to Be Vessels of Peace Ahead of December Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has reassured Ghanaians that the police will spare no effort to maintain law and order during the December 7 elections.

    Speaking during a series of visits to religious communities in Accra, the IGP called on Ghanaians, particularly religious leaders and congregants, to be ambassadors of peace in the lead-up to the polls.

    Dr. Dampare’s visit to churches was part of a broader engagement strategy with religious bodies ahead of the elections. His recent visits followed a similar outreach to the Muslim community on Friday. On Sunday, the IGP and his team visited several churches in Accra, including the Church of Pentecost at Accra Newtown, the Methodist Church at Kpeehe in Caprice, and the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Asylum Down.

    During his visit, the IGP urged members of the clergy to be active agents for peace, emphasizing that the security of the nation during the election period requires both prayer and action.

    “As we pray, let us also allow ourselves to be vessels that God can use to bring peace. Security, law, and order are essential during this election period and beyond, and we must back our prayers with action,” Dr. Dampare stated. He outlined four key actions for the religious community to focus on: praying for wisdom and grace for the police, ensuring personal conduct does not contribute to disturbances, advocating against vigilante justice, and praying for the overall peace of the country.

    At the Holy Spirit Cathedral, the IGP also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police by identifying individuals who may attempt to disrupt the peace during the elections. He stressed that community involvement is vital in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections.

    The Cathedral Administrator, Very Rev. Father Clement Wilson, offered prayers for the Police Management Board (POMAB), further supporting the IGP’s call for peaceful elections.

    Dr. Dampare’s outreach to the religious communities was part of his ongoing efforts to ensure peace and security during the 2024 elections. His visits also included the Assemblies of God Church and the Police Church, all in Accra.

    With the December 7 elections fast approaching, the IGP’s message of peace and vigilance serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility required to safeguard Ghana’s democratic process.

    Previous article
    Electoral Commission Urges Public to Disregard False Claims on Voting Dates
    Next article
    Akufo-Addo Opens New Oil and Gas Terminal at Takoradi Port, Creating 3,000 Jobs
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    LINX Expands African Presence with New Interconnection Hub in PAIX Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that they...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    Featured Articles 0
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE