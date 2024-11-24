IGP Dampare Urges Ghanaians to Be Vessels of Peace Ahead of December Elections

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has reassured Ghanaians that the police will spare no effort to maintain law and order during the December 7 elections.

Speaking during a series of visits to religious communities in Accra, the IGP called on Ghanaians, particularly religious leaders and congregants, to be ambassadors of peace in the lead-up to the polls.

Dr. Dampare’s visit to churches was part of a broader engagement strategy with religious bodies ahead of the elections. His recent visits followed a similar outreach to the Muslim community on Friday. On Sunday, the IGP and his team visited several churches in Accra, including the Church of Pentecost at Accra Newtown, the Methodist Church at Kpeehe in Caprice, and the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Asylum Down.

During his visit, the IGP urged members of the clergy to be active agents for peace, emphasizing that the security of the nation during the election period requires both prayer and action.

“As we pray, let us also allow ourselves to be vessels that God can use to bring peace. Security, law, and order are essential during this election period and beyond, and we must back our prayers with action,” Dr. Dampare stated. He outlined four key actions for the religious community to focus on: praying for wisdom and grace for the police, ensuring personal conduct does not contribute to disturbances, advocating against vigilante justice, and praying for the overall peace of the country.

At the Holy Spirit Cathedral, the IGP also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police by identifying individuals who may attempt to disrupt the peace during the elections. He stressed that community involvement is vital in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections.

The Cathedral Administrator, Very Rev. Father Clement Wilson, offered prayers for the Police Management Board (POMAB), further supporting the IGP’s call for peaceful elections.

Dr. Dampare’s outreach to the religious communities was part of his ongoing efforts to ensure peace and security during the 2024 elections. His visits also included the Assemblies of God Church and the Police Church, all in Accra.

With the December 7 elections fast approaching, the IGP’s message of peace and vigilance serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility required to safeguard Ghana’s democratic process.