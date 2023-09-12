IGP Denies Involvement in Leaked Audio with Bugri Naabu

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has unequivocally denied any involvement in a clandestine recording scheme with the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

The leaked audio investigation has captured significant public attention in recent weeks.

When addressing the Parliamentary Committee investigating the audio on Tuesday, September 12, the IGP firmly rejected the allegations that he played a role in secretly recording discussions involving three implicated police officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi – along with Bugri Naabu.

The IGP underscored his dedication to upholding the law and preserving the Ghana Police Service’s integrity. He expressed his complete willingness to cooperate fully with the ongoing inquiry, pledging to provide any necessary information or assistance to uncover the truth behind the leaked audio.

Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been a central figure in the controversy surrounding the leaked recordings.

The leaked audio files purportedly contain conversations in which he and other high-ranking police officials discuss a plot to oust the IGP in order to assist the NPP in rigging the 2024 elections.