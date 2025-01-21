IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Orders Investigations Into Election-Related Deaths

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has officially responded to President John Mahama’s directive for investigations into deaths related to the 2020 and 2024 elections.

According to reports from The Chronicle, the IGP has formed a dedicated investigative team at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters to look into these cases.

The specialized team, led by Chief Superintendent Joseph Nanegbe, is composed of experienced officers from the Ghana Police Service. Dr. Dampare has reportedly ensured that the necessary resources will be provided to support the team in their efforts to investigate the deaths and produce findings within a set timeframe.

The IGP’s letter to the President emphasized that the current investigation would build upon the work already undertaken by his team since his appointment in 2021. Notably, Dr. Dampare established the Cold Case Unit at the CID headquarters to handle unresolved crime cases, including those linked to election-related deaths. The Cold Case Unit has reportedly made significant progress in investigating the deaths from the 2020 election, and several suspects are currently facing prosecution.

President Mahama’s letter, dated January 10, 2025, had requested a thorough investigation into these fatalities, with a particular focus on the deaths that occurred during the two most recent elections.