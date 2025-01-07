IGP George Akuffo Dampare Criticized for Directing Traffic Instead of Attending Inauguration Event

Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare has come under fire after photos and videos surfaced showing him stepping out of his vehicle to direct traffic en route to the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025.

The IGP was seen managing traffic flow as some roads were closed for the high-profile event at the Black Star Square, raising questions about his priorities during a significant occasion.

While many on social media noted his characteristic enthusiasm for hands-on leadership, the move drew sharp criticism from some quarters. Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), took to social media to voice his concerns. He expressed bewilderment over why the IGP would leave such an important event to personally direct traffic, a task that could have easily been delegated to subordinates.

Dr. Agordzo’s post criticized the IGP for what he perceived as an inability to trust his staff and a desire to catch the attention of political leaders. He argued that the IGP’s actions reflected a deeper issue within the police leadership, where senior officers fail to delegate responsibilities effectively.

“This is what happens when an IGP fails to delegate. This is what happens when an IGP is never satisfied with the efforts of his subordinates. This is what happens when an IGP is acting to catch the eyes of new political leaders. This is what an IGP does when he’s afraid to be changed,” Dr. Agordzo wrote.

The controversy over the IGP’s decision to step out of his car comes amid ongoing discussions about leadership within the Ghana Police Service. Many have questioned whether such actions undermine the authority of his officers and contribute to a lack of delegation in critical moments. While some have applauded the IGP’s visible commitment to public service, others see it as an unnecessary distraction during a momentous event.