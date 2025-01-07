IGP George Akufo Dampare Takes to the Streets to Manage Traffic During Mahama’s Inauguration

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akufo Dampare, was spotted displaying his hands-on approach to traffic management as he personally stepped out of his car to direct vehicular movement on the day of President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration.

Daily Graphic shared photos of the IGP in action, demonstrating his commitment to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic during such a significant event. With some key roads in Accra closed for the inauguration ceremony, the IGP’s intervention helped ensure that motorists were guided through the adjusted routes leading to the Black Star Square, where Mahama was set to be inaugurated.

As Ghana’s 6th president under the Fourth Republic, John Dramani Mahama is stepping into his second term after a setback in the 2016 elections. At 66, Mahama is expected to tackle several longstanding issues, including corruption, high unemployment, inflation, and public discontent.