IGP set to testify before committee probing leaked tape

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chair of the 7-member ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, has announced that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is scheduled to appear before the committee on Tuesday, September 12.

Additionally, Mr. Atta Akyea revealed that all three senior Police officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi – who have previously testified before the committee, will return with their legal representatives on the same date, Tuesday, September 12.

He stated, “Furthermore, the most prominent individual whose name has been widely discussed, the IGP himself, is also expected to be present along with his legal team.”

Atta Akyea emphasized that while serious allegations have been made in public, the evidential basis for these allegations has not been disclosed to the public. He explained, “Our objective is to unearth the evidential support for these claims. We will exercise discretion in determining which pieces of evidence can be shared with the public without compromising national security.”