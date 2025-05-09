IGP Urges Swift Resolution to Ablekuma North Election Impasse

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to immediately provide a clear plan for concluding the delayed parliamentary results collation in Ablekuma North Constituency.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the police chief warned that the prolonged uncertainty risks undermining public confidence in Ghana’s electoral system.

“The EC must provide the National Election Security Taskforce with a roadmap for the formalization of the collation,” Dr. Yohuno stated. He described the situation as critical, noting that the handling of this constituency’s results could set a precedent for future elections. “The way we handle the collation in Ablekuma North will resonate across the country,” he said. “It will set the tone not only for this election but also for public confidence in the years to come.”

The IGP emphasized that safeguarding democracy requires more than just physical security measures. “Let us secure not just the ballot boxes but also the belief in the system,” he urged. “Let us protect not just physical lives but also the spirit of democracy.” His remarks highlight growing concerns over the electoral standoff, which has left the constituency without a declared winner weeks after the general elections.

The Ablekuma North delay represents one of the few unresolved contests from the December polls. While electoral disputes are not uncommon in Ghana’s multiparty democracy, the extended deadlock in this urban constituency has drawn particular scrutiny. The EC has yet to publicly explain the cause of the holdup or provide a timeline for resolution. With local tensions simmering, security officials appear keen to avoid any perception of institutional dysfunction that could erode trust in the electoral process.

As pressure mounts for transparency, all eyes remain on the EC to deliver a credible and conclusive resolution. The commission’s next steps may prove instrumental in maintaining Ghana’s reputation for peaceful electoral transitions.