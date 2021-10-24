IGP visits Police officers involved in Walewale-Bolgatanga accident

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has visited three Police officers, who were critically injured in a fatal accident, which occurred on Thursday evening on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said two other officers sadly died on the spot.

It said all the five were members of the Anti-robbery squad, who were responding to an emergency on that stretch.

The statement said processes were underway to airlift the three injured officers to Accra for further treatment.

It said members of the Police Management Board had also visited the families of the two officers who passed on to commiserate with them.

The statement thanked the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defense Staff and Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson, Chief of Air Staff, for their collaborative efforts in airlifting the injured personnel.

It expressed gratitude to Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Timothy Yoosa Bonga, Northern Regional Police Commander, doctors and staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Walewale Government Hospital for their dedication and care for the injured officers.

The statement also thanked the general public for their prayers and support.