IGP’s Move to Establish GBV Desks Nationwide Wins Praise from Activists

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has earned widespread acclaim from human rights activists, gender advocates, and civil society organizations for approving the establishment of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) desks in all police divisions across Nigeria.

The initiative, aimed at bringing justice closer to survivors, has been hailed as a transformative step in the fight against gender-based violence.

Dr. Joe Odumakin, President of Women Arise, described the move as a “welcome development” that aligns with global efforts to eradicate GBV. She commended the IGP for aligning his vision with the long-standing advocacy of rights groups, emphasizing that the initiative reflects the policy direction of the United Nations to combat gender-based violence worldwide.

Olufunke Baruwa, an international gender and development expert, echoed this sentiment, calling the decentralization of GBV desks a “bold commitment” to improving access to justice, particularly for victims in rural and underserved areas. She noted that the previous arrangement, which limited GBV desks to zonal and state commands, created significant barriers for survivors, including distance, transportation costs, and systemic delays.

“This initiative has the potential to increase reporting rates, as victims may feel more encouraged to seek help knowing that trained officers are nearby,” Baruwa said. “It also ensures quicker response times, more effective investigations, and a greater likelihood of holding perpetrators accountable.”

Barrister Toyin Ndidi Taiwo-Ojo, Founder and Executive Director of the Stop the Abuse Against Women and Children Foundation, highlighted the practical benefits of the initiative. She explained that expanding GBV desks to all police divisions would address challenges such as delayed reporting, inadequate support, and insufficient investigations. “Survivors will no longer have to endure long journeys or bureaucratic bottlenecks before seeking help,” she said.

Both Baruwa and Taiwo-Ojo emphasized the importance of training for officers assigned to GBV desks. They stressed that officers must be equipped with technical expertise, interpersonal skills, and a survivor-centered approach to handle cases effectively. Baruwa added that collaboration with women’s rights organizations and government agencies like NAPTIP and the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DVSA) would be critical to the success of the initiative.

The integration of GBV desk officers with the Juvenile, Women, and Children (JWC) section was also praised as a holistic approach to case management. This integration ensures that survivors receive comprehensive support, including legal assistance, medical care, psychological counseling, and rehabilitation services. “Such coordination minimizes the risk of re-traumatization and ensures consistent care throughout the justice process,” Baruwa noted.

However, Odumakin cautioned that effective monitoring would be essential to prevent unscrupulous officers from undermining the initiative. “We urge the police to man these desks with well-trained and professional personnel to avoid turning them into extortion points,” she said.

Patricia Iloegbunam, founder of Equity Force Nigeria, expressed confidence that the presence of GBV desks would encourage more victims to seek justice. She called on the National Assembly to strengthen laws protecting GBV survivors and ensure the full implementation of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act) across all states.

“For too long, survivors have faced barriers to reporting, from fear of stigma to lack of trust in law enforcement,” Iloegbunam said. “The IGP’s initiative is commendable, but lasting impact requires stronger laws and full implementation of the VAPP Act. The National Assembly must act decisively to protect victims and ensure justice is served.”

The establishment of GBV desks nationwide marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to combat gender-based violence. While the initiative has been widely applauded, its success will depend on effective implementation, proper training of officers, and sustained collaboration between law enforcement, civil society, and government agencies.