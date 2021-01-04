26th of December is marked on the Christian calendar as Boxing Day

A day set aside the by all Christians to show love among each other through the exchanging of gifts and presents.

On this day and as a routine activity on the calendar of the Bonabear Foundation Ghana and the Special Monitoring Mission of the international Human Rights Commission , it was observed with a series of activities to commemorate the day.

The team visited the good people of “Korle Kope” a predominantly farming community in the Dangbe East District-Ada under the Greater Accra Region.

At these event, in attendance were Chiefs and opinion leaders within those province who came to be part of the experience in putting smile on the faces of the children.

Also present were some of the SMM Volunteers, The Bonabear Team , Regional Volunteers Coordinator for the SMM – Ghana and the Commissioner & National Volunteers Coordinator in Ghana in the person of Amb. Bernard Kofi Bonarparte.

The commissioner In his speech , stressed on the need to use the reason for the occasion to foster unity amongst the people and also show love to the deprived and needy people in the province. He also stated the fact that the Special Monitoring Mission was instituted on the basis of supporting and advocating and upholding the sanctity of all Human and their Rights and existence.

Adding to his speech , He called on other Civil Society Organizations to take up some of the needs of the people in the community.

Over a thousand people received items like Food , Bottled water , Soft Drinks , Used and New Clothing , Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers , Shoes , Text Books, Toys , Learning materials etc.

The Chiefs and people expressed their Joy and gratitude to the SMM team for their benevolent move in putting such great smiles on the faces of the children on such an important day.

Released :

Amb Bernard Kofi Bonarparte

NVC & Commissioner SMM IHRC – GHANA