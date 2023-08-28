IHRC World Chair and IHRC Africa Region Head Sign MoU

An important milestone was reached on August 25th with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan, the World Chair of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), and Ambassador Abu Zein, the Head of IHRC Africa Region, Ambassador At Large and Senior Deputy World Chairman of IHRC.

The MoU signifies a deep commitment to advancing human rights on both a global and regional scale. By bringing together the leadership of IHRC at the world level and its distinguished regional representative, this collaboration aims to amplify efforts to ensure the protection and promotion of human rights across Africa.

The signing ceremony, held in Accra, is a testament to IHRC’s dedication to fostering partnerships that drive positive change. Through joint initiatives, advocacy, and sharing of knowledge and resources, IHRC seeks to strengthen its impact in addressing the unique challenges faced by individuals in the African region.

Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating, “This MoU signifies our shared commitment to upholding the values of human rights and working towards a more just world.” Ambassador Zein Abu echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of collective action in advancing IHRC’s mission across the African continent.

This partnership aligns with IHRC’s overarching goal of creating a world where human rights are universally protected, regardless of geographical boundaries. As IHRC continues to champion human rights causes, this collaboration serves as a beacon of hope for a brighter future for all.

For media inquiries, please Contact: [email protected]