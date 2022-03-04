IHS Towers’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (the “Company”) hereby announces that its financial results for the three month and full-year periods ended December 31, 2021 (the “Q4/FY 2021 Results”) are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website on or before 6am ET (11am GMT) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Additionally, a conference call to discuss the Q4/FY 2021 Results will take place on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8.30am ET (1.30pm GMT).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 664 1960 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3936 2999 (UK/International). The call passcode is 955442.

The webcast will be available, and accessible via the Earnings Materials section of our website.

Contacts

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com