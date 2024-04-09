Ihyaawud Deen Charity Foundation Supports Orphans

The IHYAAWUD DEEN Charity Foundation, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, donated Eid-ul Fitir Clothing to Orphans at Kete-Krachi in Krachi West, Seidu Akura, Chinderi Krachi Nchumuru in the Oti Region, Kojo Krom, Nyankpantri in Sene East and Shaafa, Bantama, Kwame Danso in Sene West of the Bono East Region, in line with the Charity Foundation’s mandate in Eradication of poverty, to help the orphans to have access to quality education, and support widows and people leaving with disability to venture into income generating activities.

The donation was undertaken on behalf of the Founders of the Foundation, Hajia Sakina Samori, and Hajia Ayisha Issah, philanthropists who have an intrinsic interest and passion for improving the lives of children and the less privileged.

Items donated included Male and female clothing, bags of rice, tomatoes, and cooking oil to the orphans for their usage during this year’s Eid-ul Fitir celebrations.

The items were received together with the children and guardians. The children and guardians were beaming with a smile, very happy, and appreciated the kind gesture by the IHYAAWUD DEEN Foundation.

In his speech, the deputy Imam of Krachi West Municipal, Alhaji Mohammed Baba popularly known as “Baba Parai,” quoted, from the holy Quran, the benefits and significance of supporting orphans. “They ask you (O Muhammad) what they should spend on charity. Say: ‘Whatever you spend with a good heart, give it to parents, relatives, orphans, the helpless, and travelers in need. Whatever good you do, God is aware of it.'” – The Holy Quran, 2:215

The IHYAAWUD DEEN Foundation assured the communities and orphans that their priorities have been identified and noted and that the same will be taken into consideration when making future donations to them. Such a gesture, the Foundation said, was consistent with its mission and vision.

The NGO was founded by a philanthropist, Hajia Sakina Samori, together with Hajia Ayisha Issah, and funded by benevolent individuals, with the primary aim of providing livelihood support to vulnerable groups in society, particularly women and children as well as persons living with disability with the view to tackling inequality and promoting inclusiveness in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.