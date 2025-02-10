IIPGH Applauds Sam Nartey George’s Appointment as ICT Minister

The Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Sam Nartey George on his appointment as Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation.

Recognizing his extensive experience in digital technology and governance—including his tenure on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications and work at the Presidency’s Communications Directorate—IIPGH believes that his new role is a significant step forward for Ghana’s digital future.

In a statement that resonated with both industry veterans and emerging tech enthusiasts, IIPGH highlighted how Minister George’s background uniquely positions him to spearhead Ghana’s digital agenda. His career, marked by a strong advocacy for technological innovation and an unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide, mirrors the organization’s own mission to foster a vibrant and inclusive ICT ecosystem. For years, IIPGH has served as a vital link among government bodies, educational institutions, private sector stakeholders, and civil society, promoting standards and best practices across the industry.

Industry observers note that the Minister’s technical vision—particularly his ambition to establish Ghana as a leading hub for AI, big data, and cybersecurity by 2028—signals a transformative era for the nation’s digital landscape. The emphasis on collaboration between the public and private sectors is especially promising, given the shared goal of leveraging technology for economic growth and societal advancement. IIPGH’s ongoing initiatives, such as its Coding Program for Kids and extensive ICT training workshops, reflect a commitment to nurturing the skills of Ghana’s youth in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The appointment is seen as both timely and strategic, with expectations that Minister George will foster greater cooperation among stakeholders. His plans to enhance digital infrastructure and innovation hubs are anticipated to drive sustainable development, echoing success stories from nations like China and India that have harnessed technology for rapid socio-economic progress. As Ghana looks to elevate its digital capabilities, the supportive role of organizations like IIPGH becomes ever more critical.

With a legacy of championing ICT excellence, IIPGH stands ready to work alongside the Ministry to shape policies, implement training programs, and set industry standards that benefit professionals, businesses, and the broader community. In a climate where technological innovation is key to national competitiveness, the Institute’s optimism about Minister George’s leadership reflects a shared vision for a digitally inclusive society. Congratulations to Sam Nartey George on this well-deserved appointment, which promises to usher in a new chapter of technological progress and digital equity for Ghana.