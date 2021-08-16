IJF Expresses Solidarity With Journalists Working in Afghanistan

International Federation of Journalists (IJF) on Monday professed its solidarity with those covering the ongoing developments in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) takeover.

“All media professionals covering the situation in Afghanistan are currently risking their lives and remain a grave concern. The IFJ and journalists around the world are sending the messages of solidarity and support in the uncertain and devastating days, weeks, and months ahead,” the IJF said in a statement.

The watchdog calls on the Taliban to stand by their promise not to target journalists working in the country and asks the world’s governments to support media workers in Afghanistan.

“The IFJ urges governments around the world to act and provide support to media workers in Afghanistan and those who have fled to ensure they are safe,” the organization implored.

On Sunday, the Islamist movement seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced his resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.