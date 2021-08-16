IJF Expresses Solidarity With Journalists Working in Afghanistan

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
84
Press
(FILE) A file picture taken in front of the Saudi Consulate in Neuilly-Sur-Seine, west of Paris on October 1, 2019 shows dummies with press armbands and jacket piled up by Reporters without borders (RSF) members during a protest to mark the one year of the death of Jamal Khashoggi. - The annual report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on April 19, 2021 that journalism was at least partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries surveyed. Its World Press Freedom Index found 73 countries "totally blocked or seriously impeded" journalism, while it was "constrained" in 59 others, adding that many governments had used the pandemic to worsen repression. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP) Photo: Philippe Lopez/AFP/dpa

International Federation of Journalists (IJF) on Monday professed its solidarity with those covering the ongoing developments in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) takeover.

“All media professionals covering the situation in Afghanistan are currently risking their lives and remain a grave concern. The IFJ and journalists around the world are sending the messages of solidarity and support in the uncertain and devastating days, weeks, and months ahead,” the IJF said in a statement.

The watchdog calls on the Taliban to stand by their promise not to target journalists working in the country and asks the world’s governments to support media workers in Afghanistan.

“The IFJ urges governments around the world to act and provide support to media workers in Afghanistan and those who have fled to ensure they are safe,” the organization implored.

On Sunday, the Islamist movement seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced his resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

