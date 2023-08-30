IJM calls for collective efforts to fight human trafficking 

Madam Anita Budu, Country Director for International Justice Mission (IJM) Ghana, has called on all stakeholders to come on board to fight against human trafficking in Ghana.

She said the IJM was ready to partner and support authorities to combat human trafficking through thorough investigations and respond to cases of human trafficking.

Madam Budu, who was speaking at the closing ceremony of the IJM’s Cohort 2 one-year fellowship programme, urged the media to continue to highlight issues of human trafficking.

She said with the achievements chalked within the one year, there was no doubt that with collective effort the issues could be dealt with and reduced to the barest minimum if not completely eradicated.

The Country Director said IJM would continue to make the necessary effort to ensure that the country was free from human trafficking and appealed to the citizenry to join the campaign against human trafficking.

Facilitators at the programme took the Journalists through various topics such as stakeholder collaboration, anti- human trafficking ecosystem in Ghana, digital tools for media campaign, cross border trafficking and its nuance, court reporting and investigative journalism.

Some journalists were awarded for their commitment and hard work. The awardees thanked IJM Ghana for the recognition and pledged their continuous support in the fight against human trafficking in Ghana.

Last year, the IJM selected some journalists across the country for its Cohort 2 fellowship programme, which focused on the fight against human trafficking.

The beneficiaries, as part of the programme, were taken through series of training, including an in-person workshop, virtual coaching sessions, networking events to equip them with relevant information on human trafficking.