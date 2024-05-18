IJM Ghana Enhances Capacity in Sign Language and Trauma-Informed Care

The International Justice Mission (IJM) Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has organised a capacity building workshop for officers of the Department of Social Welfare in the Oti region.

It was aimed at introducing the participants to new knowledge to sharpen their skills in order to enhance service delivery in caregiving in the various districts.

Mr Innocent Komla Agbolosu, the Oti Regional Director of Department of Social Welfare, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said it was the responsibility of every leader to ensure that the capacity of their subordinates was built and refreshed frequently.

He said the staff strength of officers in the Department in the region stood at 44 across the nine districts.

Mr Agbolosu said some of the topics tackled included ethics and values of social work practice, issues of adoption, issues of foster care and sign language, which were means to communicate with persons with hearing impairment.

He said it was important for the participants to be trained so they did not expose victims to more vulnerable situations or cause them more harm.

Mr Agbolosu urged the participants and community development offices to put the knowledge acquired into good use in providing good services to clients.

Madam Vida M. Tetteh, a member of IJM team, said it was the Organisation’s expectation that the technical capacity of the participants would be enhanced for them to support the vulnerable and the various clients they worked with.

“International Justice Mission, our vision is to rescue millions, protect billions and make justice for the poor unstoppable. We work alongside partners such as the Department of Social Welfare, Ghana Police and State Attorney to rescue young trafficked boys and girls, provide long after care, support towards restoration and bring the perpetrators to book.”

Some participants commended the Regional Directorate and IJM Ghana for the educative and insightful training.