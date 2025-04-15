IJM’s 5th Arise Concert Unites Ghanaians In Worship And The Fight Against Human Trafficking

The Agape New Testament Church was filled with vibrant worship, passionate storytelling, and a collective cry for justice as International Justice Mission, (IJM) Ghana successfully hosted the 5th edition of the ARISE Concert on April 13th, 2025, under the compelling theme, “Echoes of Freedom.”

The beautifully delivered, spirit-filled event which is part of IJM Ghana’s church mobilization drive in the Anti-Human Trafficking campaign drew hundreds of people from all walks of life. Faith leaders, artists, survivors, young people, advocates, and allies united by one purpose, to raise their voices in worship and take a stand against human trafficking.

This year’s ARISE held deeper meaning as it marked 10 years of IJM Ghana’s mission to protect the vulnerable, rescue victims, and restore dignity.

IJM’s West Africa Director, Anita Budu, captured the heart of the evening in her remarks:

“As we gather for the Arise Concert, we are not just celebrating our progress, we are calling the nation to rise in action. Justice is not just the work of a few, it is for the church and every Christian who believes in justice and the dignity of human life. It is the responsibility of all of us. Together, through worship and advocacy, we can echo the voices of survivors and be led by faith to action!”

The night featured powerful performances from some of Ghana’s leading gospel voices including Pastor Eugene Zuta and Christ Life Music, Heart Song, Ruthie Boat, and the dynamic Bethel Revival Choir, who returned for their second Arise appearance. Special guest artist SOBI, who traveled from Germany, also ministered from her debut album Beloved Child, drawing hearts into a deeply reflective moment.

A major highlight of the night was the official launch of the “Echoes of Freedom” album, an original collection of songs by IJM Ghana’s in-house choir, Sound of Justice (SOJ) inspired by stories of resilience, faith, and justice. The album is to inspire change and serve as a spiritual soundtrack for the movement against human trafficking.

Celebrated gospel artist, 2024 winner of the Music for Good category at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards and co producer of the album, Pastor Eugene Zuta said:

“Worship is more than a song. It is a powerful declaration of truth and justice. At the Arise Concert, we lifted our voices not just in praise, but in solidarity with those who need freedom. Music can stir hearts, inspire change, and move a nation toward righteousness.”

The evening featured a powerful documentary spotlighting survivors now leading the charge through the Ghana Survivor Network.

IJM Ghana’s National Director of Advocacy and Partnerships, Worlanyo Forster, who oversees the ARISE Concert, expressed deep appreciation for the event’s success:

“We are incredibly grateful to every patron, partner, church, artist, and survivor who made this year’s ARISE Concert a powerful and unforgettable experience. Your support is a reminder that we are not alone in this fight. Ending human trafficking requires all of us and every gift we have to offer. Whether it’s through advocacy, prayer, policy, or the arts, we must continue to use every platform available to amplify the call for justice.”

As we reflect on decades of progress, IJM Ghana calls on all Ghanaians to re-energize, retool, and re-strategize for the next chapter.

ARISE 2025 was not just an event, it was a movement. A reminder that justice is worship, and when we rise together, freedom becomes possible.

–ENDS–

About ARISE

Arise is a transformative concert that harnesses the power of music and art to preach the gospel of justice and inspire collective action. As IJM Ghana’s flagship programme, Arise brings together corporate and faith communities in a shared fellowship, uniting hearts and voices in the fight against violence, oppression, and injustice. Through soul-stirring performances and compelling storytelling, Arise amplifies the call to defend the vulnerable, uphold dignity, and pursue a world where justice prevails. It is more than a concert, it is a movement, a sacred gathering where worship meets advocacy, and faith fuels action.

About IJM

International Justice Mission is a global organization that protects people who are vulnerable to violence. IJM works in 44 offices in 28 countries to combat modern slavery, violence against women and children, and police abuse of power. In Ghana, IJM partners and supports authorities to combat human trafficking by equipping institutions and law enforcement agencies to investigate and respond to cases of trafficking.