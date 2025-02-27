IJM’s West Africa Director Commends Police for Dedication to Justice; Urges Officers to Drive Lasting Change.

The West Africa Director for International Justice Mission (IJM) Anita Budu has commended the police for their dedication to justice and service to their communities.

Speaking at the opening of a specialized Training of Trainers (TOT) program for senior officers drawn from the Western North, Bono, Ashanti, Volta, and Greater Accra regions, she noted;

“We recognize the challenges you face in your line of duty, and we commend your dedication to serving your communities with integrity,”

The training programme aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure the effective dissemination of key learnings to their colleagues, ultimately strengthening law enforcement efforts in the fight against human trafficking and other crimes.

Ms Budu emphasized that the training was not solely about acquiring new skills but about reinforcing a shared mission.

“As we begin this journey together, I encourage you to actively engage, share experiences, and embrace the learning process. Let this training empower you to become not just law enforcers, but educators and mentors, shaping the next generation of officers to uphold justice with excellence and to create lasting changes in the lives of those we support.” she urged.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service plays a crucial role in rescuing victims, maintaining security, safeguarding human rights, and upholding justice.

The training program focuses on key areas such as interrogation and interviewing techniques, human trafficking case cycles, presentation and public speaking skills, victim-centered approaches, evidence management, and legal frameworks.

International Justice Mission (IJM), a global organization dedicated to protecting the poor from everyday violence, has been operating in Ghana for a decade. By partnering with local authorities, the organization has built strong relationships with justice system actors and civil society organizations to combat human trafficking. IJM’s team, which includes lawyers, law enforcement experts, social workers, and community advocates, collaborates with government and non-governmental organizations to rescue victims of violence and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.

Through initiatives like this TOT program, IJM continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing law enforcement capabilities and ensuring that justice is served for all.