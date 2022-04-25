Ikapa Youth Forum is here

CAPE TOWN: IN another productive meeting held on Sunday April 24, 2022 organized by the Phandulwazi Educational & Development Centre in Langa, a new youth structure for Cape Town comes to life.

This comes in the form of Ikapa Youth Forum.

Attended by different youth stakeholders, the players have committed running empowerment programmes and projects for the youth in Cape Town and elsewhere.

The focus for the time being would be in the areas of skills development, career orientation, certification programmes and youth support systems.

Other developments on the pipeline include Youth Festival and Holiday Club to empower the kids and youths during school holidays.

Thenjiwe Busakwe of House of Hope is in high spirits about their programme called Dream Again (Phupha Kwakhona) which encourages youths who have lost their mission in life to restart they journey in fulfilling their purposes in life.

“We ask all the organizations that are training youth to reach out to centres like Phandulwazi and train the youth,” said Busakwe.

Delphino Machikicho , District Manager at IkamvaYouth earlier gave support that his office will be working hand in hand with Phandulwazi and other youth stakeholders to train our youth.

Buhle Sithela of Vuma Popup Cinema, a component on Encounters which has been working with kids at Phandulwazi has reiterated their commitment.

Commenting on doing film screenings at Phandulwazi with collaboration with Encounters.

Sithela earlier this year stated: “We still have active programmes this year, creating safe space for children in communities to watch films.”

“We will be back soon at Phandulwazi kwaLanga. I will also share ideas with encounters team and see more possible outreach programmes for children,” added Sithela.

Other stakeholders so far are the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) and Naledi Kids among others.