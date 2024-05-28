Ike City Hotel Open For Business

A morden day hospitality facility, christened Ike City Hotel (Step into luxury) is officially open for business in Community 25, near Tema.

The plush facility, a subsidiaries of Ike City Group is a 54 bedroom edifice, has a roof top, sky bar, barbering shop, salon, a full gym, spa, four conference rooms with the biggest having 400 sitting capacity.

It also provides 24- hour security, has a big car park, among other facilities.

At the official launch of the hotel on Saturday Mr Isaac Ofori Amoako, president of Ike City Group said

“This grand opening marks a significant milestone not only for our esteemed Group but also for the people we serve as we unveil this edifice of luxury, comfort, and unparalleled hospitality.

” In June 2020 the construction of this hotel begun, all too soon as we stand here to celebrate months of hard work, determination, dedication and an unwavering commitment to support the growth of the hospitality industry in Ghana.”

He added “Situated in the heart of Tema Community 25, Ike City is not just a place to stay, but a place where luxury meets comfort and an exceptional hospitality to create an unforgettable experience for our guests.

“With 54 exquisitely designed rooms, we offer a range of accommodations that cater for the diverse needs of our guests. Each room is designed to suit both business or leisure guests providing a blend of finesse and modern facilities ensuring that every guest feels at home.

“Our aim is to make Ike City Hotel the preferred venue for all gatherings in Tema and its environs. Our three state-of-the-art Conference rooms, capable of seating up to five hundred guests in theatre style, are equipped with the latest technology to host a wide range of events, from corporate meetings to grand celebrations.

“We offer a wider range of leisure facilities which are second to none. With our main swimming pool and bar serving as a serene area for our guest and the rooftop pool and sky bar offers the perfect setting for relaxation.”

The hotel’s brand ambassador Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, who doubles as Ghana Tourism ambassador mentioned ” This is one of a kind, it a one stop facility; a clear definition of luxury. The atmosphere relaxes, not to talk about their sumptuous meals and our dedicated workers .

” Indeed, this goes to show and make a strong statement that our tourism sector is expanding, kudos to my boss Mr Kwasi Agyemang, -CEO Ghana Tourism Authority.

” I will encourage corporate Ghana, churches, individuals, families to patronize this facility, l must admit it has its customers at heart.”

Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Dampare,, who graced the event with his heavy presence commended Mr Ofori highly for the huge investment

In like manner, Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah lauded the efforts of the business magnate .