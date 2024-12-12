Ike’s Cafe And Grill Holds 4th Annual Thanksgiving

Reputable hospitality outfit, Ike’s City Cafe and Grill on Thursday November 28, extended a hand to over a thousand patients and staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The gesture-Ike’s Cafe Annual Thanksgivig which was the fourth edition at the medical centre saw the hospitality giants feeding (Breakfast) a little over thousand patients and staff of the hospital.

This year’s donation exercise, spearheaded by Mrs Nana Ama Serwaah Kwarteng, CEO of Ike’s Cafe and Grill was in collaboration with Afua Asantewaa (Singa-thon) of Guinness World Record (GWR) fame.

She described the gesture as fulfilling saying, ” We at Ike’s Cafe and Grill feel fulfilled by this, it’s been four years running and l must say it keeps improving as the years role by. As the theme suggests; it’s thanksgiving and we want to thank God for how far he has brought us as a family and company. We will keep doing this as long as we live. ”

Similarly, Asantewaa stated ” It’s my first time, and I must admit l am indeed touched. I am in Kumasi for my second attempt at the GWR singing marathon by an individual (Singa-thon). This is beautiful, we thank God for the lives of the patients and staff as well as Ike’s Cafe my official hospitality partner. ”

And as usual, the annual event was crowned with a special dinner at the Ike’s Cafe and Grill at the Kumasi Cultural Center, Bantama.