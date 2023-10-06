IKF PKB Ghana Championship Bout on October 21

IKF PKB Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Kickboxing Association is organizing the ‘Championship Bout’ at the D G Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 20, 2023.

Championship bout is featuring Semi Contact and Full Contact Fight with a title at stake.

Earlier on Thursday, October 19th and Friday, 20th, there would be a course for referees which is open to all former fighters and individuals who are interested in officiating from the local to the international level.

For more enquiries on participation one can contact 0246679456 / 0246967227 / 0246385753,

Mr. Mustapha Ahmed, head of IKF PKB Ghana said people are hungry for sports entertainment and they are coming up with an action packed event that fight fans will cheer, clapping and dance.

“It’s a whole package that no fight follower will miss, and the course is a great offer and opportunity for those who want to take Kickboxing far” he expressed.