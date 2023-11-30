I’ll Change Madina Constituency — Prince Moses Zakaria

An independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary election, for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Prince Moses Zakaria, has appealed to the residents and the people of the Madina to give him the chance to represent them in Parliament so as to change the current situation in the constituency.

He said his ambition to represent his people in Parliament, come January, 2025 was not because of his parochial interest but for the development of the area.

Prince Moses Zakaria in an interview with Metro TV, said he has contributed in diverse ways to the growth of the constituency.

He said as someone who wanted to make an impact in Madina, he came back to his own area and created a lot of developmental projects.

According to him,he had always touched base with his people at home, and expressed the belief that it was time to get to the political leadership of the constituency to speed up its development.

‘’I believe I have the leadership qualities and the experience that I can bring to bear when given the nod as the Member of Parliament to lobby for projects.’

Prince Moses Zakaria said one of his core mandates when given the nod would also be to work together with the traditional authorities and the people to bring development.

He, therefore, appealed to the residents to give him the opportunity to be the Member of Parliament for the 2024 general election.