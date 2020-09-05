Mr Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, Aspiring General Secretary of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), has pledged to give the party a strong representation in Parliament by bringing on board pragmatic policies and ideas to move it into a total new era.

He said he had developed a document and a strategic plan and when adopted would help win parliamentary seats for the PNC to advance its course of forming the next government.

“I want to be a General Secretary because I want to move the PNC from where it is into a new era, I have risen through the ranks; moving from a students’ representative, students’ advocate, working in the constituencies, coming to be the Youth Organiser, National Organiser, and Director of Communication,” he said.

“I have associated with everything that you can think of in the Party. I know the in-and-out and the true problems affecting the party,” he said.

Mr Wilson Jnr, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the General Secretary position was the heartbeat of the Party, hence, when given the nod, he would use the opportunity to implement pragmatic policies to move the PNC onto a new pedestal.

He said under his administration he would ensure that southerners were brought into the picture to erase the perception of the PNC as a northern political party, adding; “For southerners to see my face as their representative it will encourage them to come on board.”

Mr Wilson Jnr said he would work closely with the Executive and the rank and file to build functional structures from the polling station to zonal, constituency, regional, national and international branches to create a strong presence for the party.

He said strong structures would bring all the factions together and make the PNC a political party that revolved around structures and not individuals, adding; “So that tomorrow if Emmanuel Wilson is not the General Secretary the structures would still work and the party will still move on.”

Another critical issue, Mr Wilson Junior said, was to build an independent identity for the public to see the PNC as a political party that stood on its own feet and had what it took to form the next government.

“The new era under my administration will build a new party that is assertive; a new party that is independent and a new political party that everyone would be proud of.”

There were people who were fed up with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and because they had not seen any credible party to join, they had decided not to vote.

“It is not that they don’t have the country at heart but to their estimation they haven’t seen a credible vehicle that they can join, and that is the vehicle the PNC needs to position itself to build,” Mr Wilson Jnr said.

“We have to position ourselves where all individuals, those saying they are fed up with the traditional politicians; the NDC and the NPP, to come on board but we can only do this when we ourselves are convinced that the vehicle we are using is a vehicle we have confidence in. We cannot follow a leader who is not confident and does not know his own identity, which has been the problem of the PNC.”

The Aspiring General Secretary said for the past period some core members of the party had left to join the NPP, NDC and CPP among others and it was time to build a strong base and bring them back, as well as new persons on board.

“We are going to build a new identity, which would make the party a truly nationalistic political party that will attract all Ghanaians and to move away from the perception that the PNC is a northern party,” Mr Wilson Jnr said.

He said his administration would also build an all-inclusive political party that would stand as an organisation where everyone would belong to and have a say in its running.

“We are going to put in place vertical and horizontal communication strategy where dissemination of information will flow from top to down and down to top to encourage transparency,” Mr Wilson Jnr said.

He assured the PNC and the entire Ghanaian populace that the Nkrumah, Egala, Limman Ideology would find itself back in Ghana’s Parliament after the December 2020 Election and appealed to the delegates to vote massively for him at the congress to help change the Party’s fortunes.