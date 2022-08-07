Ill Health Robs Ghana’s Joseph Commey Of Gold Medal

One of Ghana’s Two Gold medal prospects at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK is ineligible to compete in the finals due to being medically unfit.

The young enterprising Joseph Commey, a member of the Black Bombers making his first appearance at the Games has mesmerized audiences with his pristine artistry en route to booking a place in the finals and in contention for a historic Gold medal; Ghana’s first after the exploits of Raymond Narh in Kuala Lumpur 1998.

Commey was scheduled to face Jude Gallagher from Northern Ireland in the finals but alas ill health prevents him from notching this lofty attainment.

The young lad is reportedly heartbroken by the turn of events but as things stand now he has to settle for Silver.

Fellow medal prospect Abraham Mensah is also set to clinch Gold as mounts the ring against James Dylan Eagleson also of Northern Ireland in the finals of the Bantamweight category ( 51- 54 kg )

Source: SAMUEL OPOKU AMOAH

( SAM NANA GOLD)

