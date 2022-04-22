I’ll Infuse Vibrancy Into Party Activities – Ofori-Atta “Tomtom” Promises

One of NPP’s youthful aspirants for the position of Constituency Chairman, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta popularly known as Tomtom says he is in the race to infuse some level of vibrancy in the manner party activities are organised in the famous NPP stronghold of Manhyia South.

Speaking to the media after submitting his nomination form to the election committee for the constituency on Wednesday, Mr Ofori-Atta said he was in the race to win.

He noted that he had taken time to understudy various party functionaries in the constituency when he was the youth organiser for the area, adding that he was now fully baked to take the mantle of chairmanship to lead.

“The experiences I have garnered both from the party at the constituency as well as national levels has adequately and appropriately prepared me for the position I am seeking to occupy”, Tomtom stated.

VISION:

Tomtom said he had identified many areas the party could explore to support its members in the constituency.

He noted that the setup of a welfare fund as well as the organisation of a periodic empowerment training for the youth and the aged could be a starting point.

The aspirant said he also has plans to lobby for projects and government programmes for party members as well as residents in the famous community.

“I appeal to the rank and file of this constituency especially polling station executives who are mandated to vote in next week elections to endorse my candidature as chairman so as to enable me to roll out the vision I have for this community.

ELECTIONS COMMITTEE HEAD:

Speaking on behalf of the Elections Committee for the constituency, Nana Ama Ampomah, Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser commended the aspirants for conducting themselves very well in the processes leading up to the filing of nominations.

She, however, asked that they continue to conduct their campaigns in similar ways so that the party would continue to be the choicest for Manhyia South electorate.

Madam Ampomah said 15 persons as at the close of nominations filed their nomination papers to contest for the positions available in the upcoming constituency elections.

“I am very hopeful that just as the filing of nominations has been peaceful, the party’s mandatory vetting process would commence on same note on Friday so that we can have a clean, fair and transparent constituency executive elections next weekend”, Nana Ama Ampomah stated.

By Michael Ofosu-Afriyie, Kumasi.