“I’ll Juggernaut My Way To The National Title” – Jacob Tetteh Laryea.

Fierce looking and hard punching Ghanaian Super Welterweight contender Jacob Tetteh Laryea has made known his intentions of capturing the national crown come what may. The native of Chorkor, a suburb of Accra stressed that, regardless of whoever holds the title he’s ready to bulldoze his way through.

The boxer who trains out of the Bronx Boxing Gym and is nicknamed”Chorkor Fire” quickly called out National Title holder Musah Rahman Lawson and also WABU Titlist Emmanuel Quaye who is managed by Cabic for a showdown.

Tetteh, whose record currently stands at 8-0 expressed the ultimate desire of winning a World Title in the near future.

In an interview with Samuel Opoku Amoah ( Sam Nana Gold) , the Laryea showed gratitude to the people of Chorkor, his trainers and his management: Swavy Blu for their support and guidance.