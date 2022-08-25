I’ll Knock You Out – John Zile To Daniel Gorsh

Hard punching Ghanaian Super Bantamweight prospect John Bonkyenu Zile has dared compatriot Daniel Selassie Gorsh who trains out of the Bronx Boxing Gym in Accra,Ghana under the watchful eyes of ace trainer Carl Lokko.

Zile, 3-0 with all three wins by way of knockout threw the challenge in an interview with Accra based Television station ADOA TV at his Beach Boxing Club training grounds close to the Korle Gonno Beach Resort.

” If Gorsh believes he’s an authentic prospect he should face me”, John asserted. He reiterated his stance that the best had to be matched against the best to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Gorsh, unbeaten in four professional bouts retorted that he was upbeat to the challenge and assured of his readiness to face Zile anytime. Gorsh’s US based manager Leslie Brown expressed optimism of his ward emerging victorious should the showdown eventually transpire.

There has been frenzied social media banter and exchanges between fans from both camps in what has been a healthy rivalry thus far.

A native of Pramposo in the Bono Region of Ghana, John Zile claims Daniel’s style of boxing best suits him and he would blast him out within three rounds.

As it stands now, a shrill cry of battle echoes through the littoral domains of Korle Gonno to Bukom and we have a tenacious battle on our hands.