Yul Edochie, one of Nigeria’s finest and popular actor and movie producer, has urged Nigerians to focus on the pertinent problems in the country, while he deals with his personal matrimonial problems.

He made this call in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 30, where he indicated that even though he is grateful for the massive support from the public, there is a need for citizens to now redirect their focus towards addressing the challenges that confront the country.

Let’s focus on Nigeria’s problems; I’ll sort out my family issues amicably- Yul Edochie

A shot of Yul Edochie’s message to Nigerians.

“I thank you all for your concern towards my family. The love, concern and support you all have shown me and my family this past few days are overwhelming. Truly appreciated. Thank you. I promise you all that all is well and any issues arising in my family, I will sort out amicably as it is my personal problem. For now, let’s focus on the general problem that affects us all which is the situation of our country. We have no other country to call our own therefore we must make it work. WE PIN. WE DIE HERE (Yul Edochie)”, Yul Edochie wrote on Facebook.

This was in line with the ongoing public discussions about his alleged polygamous conduct when he unveiled his child with another woman.

Thousands of social media users threw their support behind May Edochie, his first wife and sympathized with her, in the light of her husband’s alleged amorous behaviour and infidelity.