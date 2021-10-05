I’ll support gov’t, Board to transform Ho Teaching Hospital – Akatsi North DCE

Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, the outgoing District Chief Executive for Akatsi North, has pledged to support the vision of government and the Board of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) to transform it into an enviable one.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health, inaugurated the Hospital’s Board, of which Dr Amuzu is a member.

Other members are Mr Ernest Yao Gaewu, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, Dr Audu Rauf, Mr Felix Nyante, Prof. John Gyapong, Dr Sylvia Ayele Deganus, Mr Victor Andy Danku and Dr John Tampouri with Dr Felix Gamesu Anyah of Holy Trinity Medical Centre as its Chairman.

The HTH is expected to train doctors, pharmacists, nurses and allied health scientists of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), a sole health professional training university established in 2012, as well as provide tertiary health services.

Dr Anyah, during the inauguration of the Board, was grateful for his re-appointment and promised to secure an international accreditation to make the fifth teaching hospital in the country a centre of highly specialised healthcare treatments towards the ultimate dream of making Ghana a health tourism hub.

Dr Amuzu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said his background in health professions regulation and corporate governance, among others, would come in handy to help realise the vision of the Hospital.

“With the vision of the government and the Board Chairman, Dr Felix Anyah to make the hospital a centre of excellence in quaternary healthcare services with a focus on health tourism, medical diagnostics will be imperative. I intend to bring my expertise and experience toward transforming the Ho Teaching Hospital.”

Dr Amuzu, a Consultant Medical Laboratory Scientist of international repute, was before his political appointment, the first Director of Ghana’s largest private medical laboratory, MDS-Lancet Laboratories, a multinational diagnostics company.

The former President of the Profession of Medical Laboratory Science in Ghana had also served on expert committees of the International Federation of Medical Laboratory Science, the West Africa Health Organisation and as well chaired on two occasions, the Council of Presidents of Allied Health Professions in Ghana.