I’ll win Tema Central seat for NDC if elected Chairman – Sir Billy

Ebenezer Ken Nana Eshun, National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairmanship aspirant for the Tema Central Constituency, says he will win the parliamentary seat for the party for the first time if elected chairman for the constituency.

Nana Eshun, popularly known as’ Sir Billy’, told News Ghana in an exclusive interview that his ambition for entering the Tema Central NDC Chairmanship race is to energize the party base in order to win the parliamentary seat that has eluded the party since 2012.

According to him, his humility, popularity, and sense of focus have endeared him to not only his party members but also a large section of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members within and outside the constituency.

He said, “I am a unifier and it has always been my dream to see my party capture the Tema Central parliamentary seat, which has eluded the NDC all these while from the governing NPP.”

According to him, he will use his organizational acumen to bring all interests within the party together to make it more attractive to their main rival, the NPP, as well as floating voters in the constituency.

“Democracy is all about the game of numbers, and I believe I am in a better position to bring everybody on board, including those on the other side of the political divide,” Sir Billy added.

Mr. Eshun, an educationist, called for unity among the NDC faithful within the constituency ahead of the 2024 general election in order to win both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The National Democracy Congress is set to hold elections to elect party executives at the constituency level across the country on October 22 and 23.

In the Tema Central constituency, a total of 1,165 delegates are expected to cast their ballot at the Global Evangelical Church (Shiloh) at Community 4 from 7.00am to 5.00pm.

Four aspirants, including Mr. Eshun, are contesting the chairmanship position to lead the party into the next general election. Enditem