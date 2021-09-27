Illegal developers asked to leave Free Zones Authority area

The Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) has asked illegal developers on its land in Ejisu Juaben Municipality to vacate.

A statement issued in Accra by Dr Michael Aaron Oquaye Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, said “Notice is hereby served on all illegal developers, who have sited their properties unlawfully on portions of the 1,099-acre GFZA land to vacate the land with immediate effect.”

It reminded the public that by the powers conferred on the President of the Republic of Ghana by section 7(1) of the free zones act, 1995 (Act 504), The President of Ghana, upon the recommendation of the Ghana Free Zones Authority in 2005, compulsorily acquired a total of 1,099 for industrial development.

The statement said all owners of properties on the said land were occupying them illegally.

It, therefore, advised all property owners to send documents proving their “purported” purchase and ownership of the land to the GFZA desk at the Ejisu Municipal Assembly before October 30, 2021.

The statement said plans were in motion to ensure that all buildings and/or properties sited on the land be demolished to pave way for industrial development, which was what the land was earmarked for.

“The public and property owners should take note and act accordingly. Affected parties are encouraged to visit the Municipal Authority if they required further details,” it added.