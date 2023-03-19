Illegal Miners attack Benso site of Golden Star Wassa Limited

Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL) has confirmed an attack on its employees and offices at Benso, in the Western Region, by a group of armed illegal miners popularly known as galamseyers on Thursday March 16, 2023.

The armed men set fire to vehicles, including an ambulance that served both the community and employees.

This was contained in a press statement, singed by Mr Gerard Boakye, Group Corporate Affairs Manager, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Tarkwa.

According to the statement, the group also set ablaze parts of the administrative block at Benso and during the attack some employees of the firm sustained injuries.

“The attack follows a peaceful engagement and exercise by security officers of GSWL to drive off illegal miners who had encroached on one of GSWL’s mining pits at Benso” the statement said.

It added that, “the illegal miners left the area after initially being asked to, only to remobilize and come back to clash with security personnel of GSWL.

Our employees at the scene were immediately evacuated to safety, and those injured were given medical attention and discharged”.

The statement said a formal complaint had been made to the security agencies and all other stakeholders have also been briefed on the situation.

It went further to indicate that updates would be provided as investigations continued.