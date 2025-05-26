Illegal Miners Trapped in Collapsed Galamsey Pit at Diaso

A desperate search operation continues in Diaso, Central Region, after an illegal mining pit collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping several miners underground.

Local volunteers and authorities have been working around the clock since the incident, but more than 24 hours later, no survivors have been recovered from the unstable site.

The tragedy underscores the persistent dangers of galamsey (illegal small-scale mining) in Ghana, which continues to claim lives despite government crackdowns. Eyewitnesses reported the pit caving in suddenly while miners were working, though the exact number trapped remains unconfirmed as rescue teams battle difficult conditions.

This latest incident comes amid ongoing national efforts to curb illegal mining operations that have caused widespread environmental damage and numerous fatalities. Local officials are expected to provide updates as the precarious rescue mission continues.