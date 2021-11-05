Illegal mining destroying cocoa farms at Kwasoagya and Campso communities 

The increasing illegal mining activities are causing extensive damages to cocoa farms at Kwasoagya and Campso, cocoa growing communities in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

During a visit to the two communities, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed the illegal miners had cleared cocoa farms to explore and execute their illegal activities.

Though the miners were not on site, the GNA sighted some mining implements and dug out pits in which the miners prospect for gold ore

Resident farmers told the GNA some of the cocoa farmers in the area had connived with the miners and released portions of their farms for prospecting.

A farmer at Kwasoagya who spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity explained many of the young men in the area were actively engaged in illegal mining activities.

He appealed to the Tano North Municipal Assembly to act swiftly, before the situation could be out of control, saying miners were always on site on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Another farmer regretted the activities of the illegal miners were causing extensive destruction to cocoa farms in the area.