Illegal Mining Devastates Asante Akyem Benimase Community

Unauthorized gold mining operations have overtaken Asante Akyem Benimase in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, causing severe environmental damage and health risks.

Despite the Minerals and Mining Act (2006) prohibiting such activities near settlements, miners continue extracting gold openly, excavating pits along roads and residential areas.

Local residents report complete contamination of water sources, with one stating: “From your house, if you pour water, it goes straight into the mining pit.” The community accuses traditional leaders of complicity, particularly Chief Nana Akwasi Fosu Gyeabour, alleging collaboration with foreign miners. “We’re petitioning the Asantehene to intervene before this destroys everyone,” a resident said.

Miners defended their actions when confronted, with one asserting: “This is our livelihood – the government hasn’t provided alternatives.” The operations have transformed vital infrastructure into hazardous mining zones, with apparent inaction from local authorities.

Ghana’s galamsey crisis represents an ongoing conflict between economic survival and environmental protection, testing the enforcement capabilities of both traditional and national governance systems. The situation mirrors illegal mining challenges across West Africa’s gold-rich regions.