Illinois Congressional Leaders Join Local Activists to Honor Victims of COVID-19 and Support Increased Global Vaccinations

U.S. Congressman Danny Davis (D-IL), U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush (D-IL), Father Michael Pfleger and other leaders will join activists from AIDS Healthcare Foundation and other community organizations to honor those that have lost their lives due to complications from COVID related causes and to speak out in support of access to COVID-19 vaccination for countries across the globe. The candlelight vigil will take place at St. Sabina Church.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Congressman Danny Davis (D-IL), U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly and civil rights activist Michael Pfleger will join local leaders and activists from AIDS Healthcare Foundation and other local community organizations for a candlelight vigil in honor of the millions of lives that have been lost to complications from COVID related causes and to speak out in support of the US government continuing to share its surplus COVID-19 vaccine supply with hard-hit countries and those without access to vaccines around the globe. The vigil is set for Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 7:00pm at St. Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Place, Chicago, IL. The vigil follows recent remarks by President Biden addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York on global COVID vaccine access and shortages. At a point where nearly 4.7 million people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, 57% of the world population have yet to receive a single dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday’s gathering is a part of AHF’s “VOW” Campaign, a global advocacy campaign to remind political and public health leaders at the federal level to continue to have the US swiftly share its unused vaccine supply abroad and to honor the millions of individuals that have lost their life to COVID related causes.

WHAT: Candlelight Prayer Vigil in Honor of COVID-19 Victims and in Support of Continued Global Vaccine Sharing WHEN: Thursday, October 7, 2021 – 7:00pm WHERE: St. Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Place, Chicago, IL (78th & Throop) WHO: U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL) U.S. Congressman Danny Davis (D-IL) U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush (D-IL) Representative Kambium Buckner (IL-District 26) Father Michael Pfleger Anthony Burton, Administrator, Matteson, IL Village Dr. Danica Wilson, AHF Medical Director – Chicago Vanessa Smith, Executive Director, South Side Help Center Omar N. Lopez, Executive Director, CALOR Other local political and civic leaders from across Chicago

“Vaccine apartheid cannot stand. While we applaud the Biden administration for supporting waiving patent rights, and beginning to create access to vaccination in under-served countries, there is still more work needing to be done. As we come together as a united community to honor the millions of lives that have been lost to COVID-19, we continue to be cognizant that to shift the devastating impact of this pandemic, vaccine is needed immediately around the globe, and time continues to be of the essence,” said Dr. Danica Wilson, AHF Chicago Medical Director. “We cannot celebrate COVID subsiding here while a strategic plan to ensure COVID vaccination is accessible in every corner of the globe is still not in place.”

COVID-19 Global Stats

As of October 4th, there were over 234 million COVID-19 cases worldwide reported with over 4.8 million people dead. In India and Brazil, new COVID-19 cases are completely exceeding the capacity of healthcare systems. There is a crushing need for more vaccines, particularly in the developing world. However, as of October 3rd, 6 billion vaccine doses had been administered worldwide – 81% were given in wealthy countries – and low-income countries received only 0.3%, according to the World Health Organization.

In addition to tomorrow’s event, vigils will also take place in Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and smaller awareness activations will happen in as many as 25 other communities across the country. For more information about AHF’s ‘Vaccinate Our World’ campaign, please visit: www.VaccinateOurWorld.org.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.5 million clients in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

Contacts

Imara Canady, National Director, Communications & Community Engagement +1.770.940.6555 cell/ imara.canady@ahf.org