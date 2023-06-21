ILO Governing Body elects new chair 

The International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Governing Body, has elected Mr. Abiodun Richards Adejola from Nigeria as Chairperson for the period 2023-2024.

He assumes his role as chair with immediate effect.

Mr. Adejola had been the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations Office at Geneva since 2021 and was previously Deputy Head of Mission at Nigeria’s Embassy in Ethiopia and at Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the Economic Commission for Africa and the African Union in Addis Ababa.

The ILO’s Governing Body election took place at its 348th session in Geneva by consensus.

It also re-elected Catelene Passchier from the Netherlands as the Worker Vice-Chairperson and Renate Hornung-Draus from Germany as the Employer Vice-Chairperson.

The ILO document made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema explained that the ILO Governing Body, is composed of 56 representatives of Governments and Employers’ and Workers’ Organizations, who take decisions on ILO policy and decide the agenda of the International Labour Conference (ILC).

It also adopts the draft programme and Budget of the Organization for submission to the conference and has the mandate to elect the ILO Director-General.

It meets three times a year: in March, June, and October or November. Its next meeting is tentatively scheduled for October 30th, 2023.

As part of the meeting, the Governing Body discussed questions from the 111th International Labour Conference, which ended on June 16, this year, and adopted the report of the Committee on Freedom of Association.

It considered a report on a meeting of experts on the revision of statistical standards on informality and adopted a decision on the Russian Federation’s continuing aggression against Ukraine and its impact on the world of work.