ILRI Marks 50 Years of Livestock Research and Unveils Ambitious Strategy for the Future

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) is celebrating five decades of groundbreaking research and partnerships that have revolutionized livestock systems across the globe.

Established in 1974, ILRI has remained a pioneer in developing sustainable solutions that address critical challenges related to food security, climate resilience, and environmental health. As part of its anniversary celebrations, the institute unveiled its new corporate strategy for the years 2024-2030, which aims to scale its impact and tackle the most pressing development challenges through innovative research and collaboration.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, ILRI was founded by an agreement among the Kenyan, Ethiopian, Danish, Swedish, and Swiss governments, along with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Since its establishment, the institute has worked with a wide array of international and local partners to develop solutions that not only boost livestock productivity but also ensure that these systems contribute to climate resilience and environmental sustainability.

ILRI’s new strategy, titled “Unlocking Sustainable Livestock’s Potential Through Research for Better Lives and a Better Planet”, focuses on two interdependent goals: developing sustainable livestock innovations and leveraging scientific evidence to guide policy and investment decisions. This strategic direction aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes the need for innovative, market-driven approaches to development, particularly within the agricultural sector.

At the heart of ILRI’s work in Kenya is its collaboration with various governmental bodies, research institutes, and local communities. The institute’s primary partnership in the country is with the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO). Over the years, ILRI has supported sectors including dairy, poultry, and small ruminants, with projects aimed at improving livestock genetics, animal nutrition, and health. This includes work on high-yielding, disease-resistant livestock breeds tailored for regions vulnerable to climate change, alongside vaccine development for diseases like contagious bovine pleuropneumonia and East Coast Fever.

In addition to its research on livestock health, ILRI has made significant strides in climate-smart agriculture. Through its efforts to restore rangelands and create sustainable crop-livestock systems, ILRI is helping to build resilience in communities facing the impacts of climate change. These initiatives not only aim to enhance food security but also support the broader goals of poverty reduction and environmental health.

Prof. Appolinaire Djikeng, ILRI’s Director General, emphasized the importance of the institute’s research in shaping agricultural policies worldwide. “Our research has informed agricultural policies at global, regional, and national levels, helping to reduce poverty and improve food security,” he stated. Looking ahead, ILRI’s 2024-2030 strategy aims to build upon these successes by deploying tailored solutions for specific livestock value chains and local contexts, with a focus on inclusivity and resilience.

The new strategy also highlights ILRI’s commitment to influencing policy and investment decisions through evidence-based research. By partnering with governments, the private sector, and local communities, ILRI aims to foster the kind of cooperation that will lead to sustainable development. The institute is also focused on securing sustainable funding to ensure the long-term impact of its initiatives.

Dr. Andrew Karanja, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, praised ILRI’s work in Kenya, noting its alignment with the country’s national priorities. “Through collaboration, we can unlock even greater potential, not only for the livestock sector but also for agriculture as a whole,” he said. He also emphasized the significance of ILRI’s new strategy, which focuses on fostering innovations and solutions that are crucial for achieving sustainable growth and improved livelihoods for all Kenyans.

As ILRI embarks on its next 50 years, its research continues to drive improvements in livestock productivity, resilience, and sustainability across Africa and Asia, regions where the demand for animal products is growing rapidly. With its new strategy, ILRI seeks to positively impact the lives of over 300 million people by addressing key development issues such as food security, poverty reduction, and climate change.

As the world faces increasingly complex development challenges, ILRI’s continued commitment to collaboration, research, and innovation positions it as a leader in shaping the future of sustainable livestock systems, not just in Africa, but globally.